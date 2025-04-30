UBS Upgrades Option Care Health (BMV:OPCH)

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Option Care Health (BMV:OPCH) from Neutral to Buy.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 18,325K shares representing 11.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,925K shares , representing an increase of 45.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 79.97% over the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 7,265K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,492K shares , representing an increase of 10.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 20.08% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 6,149K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,904K shares , representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 52.36% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,537K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,346K shares , representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 26.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,363K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,499K shares , representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 28.76% over the last quarter.

