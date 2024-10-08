UBS Upgrades NXP Semiconductors N.V. (WBAG:NXPI)

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (WBAG:NXPI) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,209 funds or institutions reporting positions in NXP Semiconductors N.V.. This is an increase of 124 owner(s) or 5.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXPI is 0.43%, an increase of 2.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 271,346K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,751K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,059K shares , representing a decrease of 17.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 85.96% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,089K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,874K shares , representing an increase of 29.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 78.00% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,109K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,412K shares , representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 83.47% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,562K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,496K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 3.86% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,561K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,755K shares , representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 2.45% over the last quarter.

