UBS Upgrades Nuvalent (NUVL)

Fintel reports that on March 14, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Nuvalent (NasdaqGS:NUVL) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.77% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nuvalent is $116.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $143.85. The average price target represents an increase of 51.77% from its latest reported closing price of $77.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nuvalent is 6MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 507 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuvalent. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 7.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUVL is 0.38%, an increase of 14.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.70% to 75,286K shares. The put/call ratio of NUVL is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 17,991K shares representing 27.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,991K shares , representing a decrease of 11.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVL by 12.71% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 5,363K shares representing 8.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares , representing an increase of 6.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVL by 15.58% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,620K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,979K shares , representing a decrease of 13.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVL by 12.34% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,860K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,691K shares , representing an increase of 9.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUVL by 17.21% over the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 1,622K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 940K shares , representing an increase of 42.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUVL by 54.81% over the last quarter.

Nuvalent Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Nuvalent, Inc. is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for patients with cancer, designed to overcome the limitations of existing therapies for clinically proven kinase targets. Leveraging deep expertise in chemistry and structure-based drug design, Nuvalent develops innovative small molecules that have the potential to overcome resistance, minimize adverse events, address brain metastases, and drive more durable responses. Nuvalent is advancing a robust pipeline with parallel lead programs in ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC, along with multiple discovery-stage research programs.

