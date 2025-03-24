UBS Upgrades Nucor (LSE:0K9L)

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Nucor (LSE:0K9L) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.53% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nucor is 156.69 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 136.51 GBX to a high of 186.07 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 28.53% from its latest reported closing price of 121.91 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nucor is 31,816MM, an increase of 3.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,993 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nucor. This is an decrease of 68 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K9L is 0.21%, an increase of 1.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 204,824K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 24,496K shares representing 10.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,562K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K9L by 18.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,350K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,531K shares , representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K9L by 25.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,356K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,216K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K9L by 24.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,967K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,862K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K9L by 60.03% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,045K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,026K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K9L by 22.65% over the last quarter.

