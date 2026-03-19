UBS Upgrades Nu Holdings (NU)

Fintel reports that on March 19, 2026, UBS upgraded their outlook for Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.69% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Nu Holdings is $19.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.59 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 40.69% from its latest reported closing price of $14.15 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nu Holdings is 13,053MM, an increase of 86.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,023 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nu Holdings. This is an decrease of 231 owner(s) or 18.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NU is 1.28%, an increase of 15.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.59% to 3,014,072K shares. The put/call ratio of NU is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 257,257K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 251,460K shares , representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NU by 20.00% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 164,099K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 184,607K shares , representing a decrease of 12.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NU by 8.56% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 80,761K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 93,387K shares , representing a decrease of 15.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NU by 5.25% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 73,939K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,479K shares , representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NU by 3.97% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 61,098K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,661K shares , representing a decrease of 7.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NU by 17.47% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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