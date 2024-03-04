UBS Upgrades Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.52% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Norfolk Southern is 258.83. The forecasts range from a low of 209.07 to a high of $320.25. The average price target represents an increase of 0.52% from its latest reported closing price of 257.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Norfolk Southern is 13,190MM, an increase of 8.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.47.

Norfolk Southern Declares $1.35 Dividend

On January 24, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.35 per share ($5.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 2, 2024 received the payment on February 20, 2024. Previously, the company paid $1.35 per share.

At the current share price of $257.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.10%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.99%, the lowest has been 1.36%, and the highest has been 3.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.38 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.30 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Norfolk Southern. This is an increase of 101 owner(s) or 4.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSC is 0.29%, an increase of 2.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.24% to 202,366K shares. The put/call ratio of NSC is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 13,327K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,799K shares, representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSC by 8.84% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 8,233K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,423K shares, representing an increase of 21.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSC by 45.16% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 7,857K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,629K shares, representing a decrease of 9.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSC by 64.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,102K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,067K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSC by 7.80% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,862K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,757K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSC by 12.06% over the last quarter.

Norfolk Southern Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Norfolk Southern Corporation is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,300 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern is a major transporter of industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials. In addition, the railroad operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a principal carrier of coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.