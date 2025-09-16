UBS Upgrades NIO Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (NIO)

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for NIO Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:NIO) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.60% Downside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for NIO Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is $6.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.60% from its latest reported closing price of $7.02 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NIO Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 189,968MM, an increase of 173.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in NIO Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 5.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NIO is 0.07%, an increase of 9.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.53% to 171,838K shares. The put/call ratio of NIO is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 70,148K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,955K shares , representing a decrease of 6.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 20.66% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 8,289K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,032K shares , representing an increase of 15.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 6.72% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 6,830K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,306K shares , representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 19.12% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 6,279K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,311K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 18.13% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,939K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares , representing an increase of 96.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 2,023.18% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.