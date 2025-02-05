UBS Upgrades News (LSE:0K7V)

Fintel reports that on February 4, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for News (LSE:0K7V) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.36% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for News is 39.94 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 27.15 GBX to a high of 50.28 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 25.36% from its latest reported closing price of 31.86 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for News is 10,800MM, an increase of 6.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 660 funds or institutions reporting positions in News. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K7V is 0.08%, an increase of 10.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.36% to 90,265K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SOF holds 9,782K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 9,022K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,299K shares , representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K7V by 8.51% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 8,732K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XLC - The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 3,560K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,205K shares , representing an increase of 9.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K7V by 10.47% over the last quarter.

59 North Capital Management holds 3,359K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,515K shares , representing an increase of 25.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K7V by 19.68% over the last quarter.

