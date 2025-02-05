UBS Upgrades News (LSE:0K7U)

Fintel reports that on February 4, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for News (LSE:0K7U) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.26% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for News is 35.73 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 24.29 GBX to a high of 44.98 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 27.26% from its latest reported closing price of 28.08 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for News is 10,800MM, an increase of 6.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,030 funds or institutions reporting positions in News. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 3.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K7U is 0.17%, an increase of 23.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.83% to 421,362K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 40,692K shares representing 10.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,739K shares , representing a decrease of 51.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K7U by 38.75% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 23,805K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,307K shares , representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K7U by 9.38% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 14,714K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,569K shares , representing an increase of 55.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K7U by 87.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,108K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,068K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K7U by 9.02% over the last quarter.

XLC - The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 11,999K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,623K shares , representing an increase of 11.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K7U by 10.21% over the last quarter.

