UBS Upgrades News Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (ASX:NWS)

Fintel reports that on February 4, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for News Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (ASX:NWS) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.38% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for News Corporation - Depositary Receipt () is $62.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.69 to a high of $79.06. The average price target represents an increase of 21.38% from its latest reported closing price of $51.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for News Corporation - Depositary Receipt () is 10,800MM, an increase of 6.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in News Corporation - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWS is 0.00%, an increase of 16.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.02% to 6K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 4K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing a decrease of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWS by 12.59% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 1K shares.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing a decrease of 142.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWS by 53.95% over the last quarter.

