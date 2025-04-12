UBS Upgrades Newmont (SNSE:NEM)

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Newmont (SNSE:NEM) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,907 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newmont. This is an decrease of 35 owner(s) or 1.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEM is 0.38%, an increase of 18.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.99% to 959,055K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 49,748K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,950K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 32.83% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 41,603K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,436K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 15.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,689K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,545K shares , representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 32.99% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,816K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,052K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 32.45% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 24,698K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,484K shares , representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 29.81% over the last quarter.

