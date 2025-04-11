UBS Upgrades Newmont Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (NEMCL)

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Newmont Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:NEMCL) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.32% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Newmont Corporation - Depositary Receipt () is $53.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.73 to a high of $78.30. The average price target represents an increase of 29.32% from its latest reported closing price of $41.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Newmont Corporation - Depositary Receipt () is 16,283MM, a decrease of 12.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newmont Corporation - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 12.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEMCL is 0.43%, an increase of 3.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.12% to 3,542K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 926K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 868K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 913K shares , representing a decrease of 5.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEMCL by 6.46% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 376K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 911K shares , representing a decrease of 142.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEMCL by 68.14% over the last quarter.

KGIIX - KOPERNIK INTERNATIONAL FUND CLASS I SHARES holds 326K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 189K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares , representing an increase of 22.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEMCL by 4.69% over the last quarter.

Newmont Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. the company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in north america, south america, australia and africa. newmont is the only gold producer listed in the s&p 500 index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. the company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

