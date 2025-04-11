UBS Upgrades Newmont (BIT:1NEM)

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Newmont (BIT:1NEM) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.63% Upside

As of April 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for Newmont is €51.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of €42.00 to a high of €75.19. The average price target represents an increase of 32.63% from its latest reported closing price of €38.76 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Newmont is 13,873MM, a decrease of 25.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 49,748K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,950K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NEM by 32.83% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 41,603K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,436K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NEM by 15.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,689K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,545K shares , representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NEM by 32.99% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,816K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,052K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NEM by 32.45% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 24,698K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,484K shares , representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NEM by 29.81% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.