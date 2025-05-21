UBS Upgrades Mettler-Toledo International (BMV:MTD)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Mettler-Toledo International (BMV:MTD) from Neutral to Buy.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 790K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 793K shares , representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 0.59% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 709K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares , representing an increase of 17.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 25.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 661K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 677K shares , representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 21.51% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 591K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 591K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 2.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 578K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 558K shares , representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 46.36% over the last quarter.

