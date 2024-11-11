UBS Upgrades MeridianLink (MLNK)

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.14% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for MeridianLink is $22.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.14% from its latest reported closing price of $24.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MeridianLink is 344MM, an increase of 10.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in MeridianLink. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLNK is 0.20%, an increase of 11.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.25% to 61,538K shares. The put/call ratio of MLNK is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thoma Bravo holds 35,582K shares representing 47.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 5,267K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Keenan Capital holds 2,727K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,565K shares , representing an increase of 5.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLNK by 16.07% over the last quarter.

Serent Capital Management Co holds 2,182K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 1,160K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,148K shares , representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLNK by 5.42% over the last quarter.

MeridianLink Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MeridianLink has remained at the center of the financial institution ecosystem with cloud-based software solutions for more than 20 years. The company supports the digital transformation of financial institutions with its mission-critical software.

