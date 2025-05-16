UBS Upgrades Martin Marietta Materials (LSE:0JZ0)

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Martin Marietta Materials (LSE:0JZ0) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.49% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Martin Marietta Materials is 599.65 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 383.84 GBX to a high of 689.49 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 11.49% from its latest reported closing price of 537.87 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Martin Marietta Materials is 7,516MM, an increase of 13.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,749 funds or institutions reporting positions in Martin Marietta Materials. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JZ0 is 0.31%, an increase of 3.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 70,446K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,945K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,676K shares , representing an increase of 9.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JZ0 by 89.45% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 2,338K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,396K shares , representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JZ0 by 6.60% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,940K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,820K shares , representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JZ0 by 47.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,911K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,935K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JZ0 by 6.58% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,775K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,591K shares , representing an increase of 10.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JZ0 by 75.20% over the last quarter.

