UBS Upgrades Martin Marietta Materials (BMV:MLM)

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Martin Marietta Materials (BMV:MLM) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 1,215 funds or institutions reporting positions in Martin Marietta Materials. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 1.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLM is 0.34%, an increase of 8.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 69,394K shares.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,945K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,676K shares , representing an increase of 9.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 89.45% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 2,338K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,396K shares , representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 6.60% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,940K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,820K shares , representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 47.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,911K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,935K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 6.58% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,775K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,591K shares , representing an increase of 10.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 75.20% over the last quarter.

