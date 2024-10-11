UBS Upgrades LSB Industries (LXU)

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.86% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for LSB Industries is $9.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.86% from its latest reported closing price of $9.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for LSB Industries is 754MM, an increase of 43.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in LSB Industries. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LXU is 0.08%, an increase of 2.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.97% to 41,145K shares. The put/call ratio of LXU is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Robotti Robert holds 4,315K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,343K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 6.84% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 2,450K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,817K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,791K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 1.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,636K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 1,496K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,595K shares , representing a decrease of 6.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 4.86% over the last quarter.

LSB Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB's products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States.

