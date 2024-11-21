UBS Upgrades Logitech International (LOGI)

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for Logitech International (NasdaqGS:LOGI) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.99% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Logitech International is $99.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.56 to a high of $128.37. The average price target represents an increase of 26.99% from its latest reported closing price of $78.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Logitech International is 5,484MM, an increase of 22.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 641 funds or institutions reporting positions in Logitech International. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOGI is 0.16%, an increase of 0.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.69% to 73,481K shares. The put/call ratio of LOGI is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 6,663K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,665K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGI by 6.62% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 5,031K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,064K shares , representing an increase of 39.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGI by 59.90% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 4,063K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,794K shares , representing a decrease of 17.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGI by 90.42% over the last quarter.

Vontobel Holding holds 3,632K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,402K shares , representing a decrease of 21.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGI by 79.66% over the last quarter.

Zurcher Kantonalbank holds 2,452K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,362K shares , representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGI by 12.61% over the last quarter.

Logitech International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Logitech International S.A. is a Swiss-American multinational manufacturer of computer peripherals and software, with headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland and Newark, California.

