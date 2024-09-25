UBS Upgrades Light & Wonder (LNW)

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for Light & Wonder (NasdaqGS:LNW) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.48% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Light & Wonder is $113.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $151.20. The average price target represents an increase of 23.48% from its latest reported closing price of $91.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Light & Wonder is 2,832MM, a decrease of 7.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 647 funds or institutions reporting positions in Light & Wonder. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 6.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNW is 0.47%, an increase of 5.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.12% to 74,710K shares. The put/call ratio of LNW is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fine Capital Partners holds 8,045K shares representing 9.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,153K shares , representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNW by 0.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,844K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,820K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNW by 0.75% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,828K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,103K shares , representing a decrease of 9.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNW by 9.22% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,804K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,803K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNW by 5.17% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,302K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,557K shares , representing a decrease of 11.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNW by 4.64% over the last quarter.

Light & Wonder Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Scientific Games Corporation is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology.

