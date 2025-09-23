UBS Upgrades LG Display Co., - Depositary Receipt (LPL)

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for LG Display Co., - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:LPL) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.11% Downside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for LG Display Co., - Depositary Receipt is $4.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.37 to a high of $6.81. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.11% from its latest reported closing price of $4.95 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for LG Display Co., - Depositary Receipt is 29,949,931MM, an increase of 13.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 106.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in LG Display Co., - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 14.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPL is 0.01%, an increase of 21.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.78% to 19,129K shares. The put/call ratio of LPL is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 2,464K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,505K shares , representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPL by 11.04% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,510K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,349K shares , representing an increase of 10.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPL by 9.03% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 1,217K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,076K shares , representing an increase of 11.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPL by 17.34% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 908K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,367K shares , representing a decrease of 50.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPL by 41.04% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 720K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 701K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPL by 1.71% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.