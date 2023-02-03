UBS Upgrades LexinFintech Holdings (LX)

On February 1, 2023, UBS upgraded their outlook for LexinFintech Holdings from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.10% Downside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for LexinFintech Holdings is $2.59. The forecasts range from a low of $1.82 to a high of $4.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 32.10% from its latest reported closing price of $3.82.

The projected annual revenue for LexinFintech Holdings is $11,214MM, an increase of 24.40%. The projected annual EPS is $8.49, an increase of 93.97%.

What are large shareholders doing?

FIL holds 4,473,631 shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,067,707 shares, representing an increase of 31.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LX by 19.43% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,863,326 shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,680,141 shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,710,444 shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LX by 21.16% over the last quarter.

Man Group holds 1,648,453 shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,229,798 shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,191,331 shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LX by 40.67% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in LexinFintech Holdings. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.44%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LX is 0.0207%, a decrease of 9.0973%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.64% to 29,034K shares.

LexinFintech Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is a leading online consumption and consumer finance platform for new generation consumers in China. The Company provides a range of services including financial technology services, membership benefits, and a point redemption system through its ecommerce platform Fenqile and membership platform Le Card. The Company works with financial institutions and brands both online and offline to provide a comprehensive consumption ecosystem catering to the needs of young professionals in China. Lexin utilizes advanced technologies such as big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence throughout the Company's services and operations, which include risk management, loan facilitation, and the near-instantaneous matching of users' funding requests with offers from the Company's many funding partners.

