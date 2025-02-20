UBS Upgrades Koninklijke Philips N.V. - Depositary Receipt () (PHG)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Koninklijke Philips N.V. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:PHG) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.82% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Koninklijke Philips N.V. - Depositary Receipt () is $30.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.50 to a high of $44.30. The average price target represents an increase of 21.82% from its latest reported closing price of $25.05 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Koninklijke Philips N.V. - Depositary Receipt () is 19,690MM, an increase of 9.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 389 funds or institutions reporting positions in Koninklijke Philips N.V. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 5.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHG is 0.15%, an increase of 9.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.44% to 63,635K shares. The put/call ratio of PHG is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mondrian Investment Partners holds 7,135K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,894K shares , representing a decrease of 10.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHG by 16.80% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 6,177K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,468K shares , representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHG by 21.30% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 2,222K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,184K shares , representing an increase of 46.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHG by 35.46% over the last quarter.

FMIHX - Large Cap Fund Investor Class holds 1,615K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,690K shares , representing a decrease of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHG by 17.81% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 1,609K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,178K shares , representing an increase of 26.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHG by 74.16% over the last quarter.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V., commonly shortened to Philips, is a Dutch multinational conglomerate corporation that was founded in Eindhoven in 1891. Since 1997, it has been mostly headquartered in Amsterdam, though the Benelux headquarters is still in Eindhoven.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.