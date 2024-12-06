UBS Upgrades Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (SEHK:3896)

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (SEHK:3896) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.78% Downside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings is HK$3.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of HK$2.37 to a high of HK$5.99. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.78% from its latest reported closing price of HK$4.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings is 9,883MM, an increase of 35.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3896 is 0.07%, an increase of 14.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.29% to 138,578K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,122K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,630K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ARTY - iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF holds 19,666K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,898K shares , representing an increase of 8.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3896 by 21.43% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 17,876K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,942K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3896 by 19.92% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 14,508K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,098K shares , representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3896 by 18.61% over the last quarter.

