UBS Upgrades KE Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (BEKE)

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for KE Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:BEKE) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.60% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for KE Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is $27.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.50 to a high of $32.34. The average price target represents an increase of 43.60% from its latest reported closing price of $19.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for KE Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 100,644MM, an increase of 0.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 545 funds or institutions reporting positions in KE Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEKE is 0.54%, an increase of 32.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.01% to 521,880K shares. The put/call ratio of BEKE is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 36,678K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,479K shares , representing a decrease of 10.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 48.37% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 26,625K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,847K shares , representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 36.61% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 18,173K shares.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 14,916K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,209K shares , representing an increase of 11.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 13.50% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 14,456K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,144K shares , representing an increase of 36.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 67.03% over the last quarter.

KE Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

E Holdings Inc. is the leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services. The Company is a pioneer in building the industry infrastructure and standards in China to reinvent how service providers and housing customers efficiently navigate and consummate housing transactions, ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. The Company owns and operates Lianjia, China's leading real estate brokerage brand and an integral part of its Beike platform. With more than 18 years of operating experience through Lianjia since its inception in 2001, the Company believes the success and proven track record of Lianjia pave the way for it to build the industry infrastructure and standards and drive the rapid and sustainable growth of Beike.

