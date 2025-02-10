UBS Upgrades Johnson Controls International (LSE:0Y7S)

Fintel reports that on February 10, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Johnson Controls International (LSE:0Y7S) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.21% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Johnson Controls International is 90.00 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 79.34 GBX to a high of 100.23 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 2.21% from its latest reported closing price of 88.05 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Johnson Controls International is 29,939MM, an increase of 29.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,024 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson Controls International. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0Y7S is 0.32%, an increase of 1.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 780,472K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 85,367K shares representing 12.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85,273K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Y7S by 10.14% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 41,748K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 22,052K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,378K shares , representing a decrease of 28.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y7S by 10.98% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 22,019K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,660K shares , representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y7S by 81.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,160K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,299K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Y7S by 8.95% over the last quarter.

