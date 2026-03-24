UBS Upgrades JFrog (FROG)

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, UBS upgraded their outlook for JFrog (NasdaqGS:FROG) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.40% Upside

As of February 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for JFrog is $71.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 68.40% from its latest reported closing price of $42.64 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for JFrog is 603MM, an increase of 13.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 412 funds or institutions reporting positions in JFrog. This is an decrease of 98 owner(s) or 19.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FROG is 0.39%, an increase of 9.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.61% to 101,436K shares. The put/call ratio of FROG is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Whale Rock Capital Management holds 5,298K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,908K shares , representing an increase of 45.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 161.03% over the last quarter.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. holds 4,701K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,869K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,344K shares , representing an increase of 53.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 195.22% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,683K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,050K shares , representing an increase of 23.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 11.39% over the last quarter.

TimesSquare Capital Management holds 2,495K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,896K shares , representing a decrease of 16.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 19.77% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.