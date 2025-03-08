UBS Upgrades Jazz Pharmaceuticals (BRSE:J7Z)

Fintel reports that on March 7, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (BRSE:J7Z) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 1,005 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jazz Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 2.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to J7Z is 0.28%, an increase of 15.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.13% to 73,250K shares.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,531K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,494K shares , representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in J7Z by 20.82% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 2,214K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,099K shares , representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in J7Z by 19.00% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,962K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,931K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in J7Z by 7.91% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,923K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,819K shares , representing an increase of 5.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in J7Z by 14.45% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 1,900K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,799K shares , representing an increase of 5.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in J7Z by 17.57% over the last quarter.

