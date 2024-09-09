UBS Upgrades Janus Henderson Group (LSE:0RPW)

Fintel reports that on September 9, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for Janus Henderson Group (LSE:0RPW) from Sell to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 725 funds or institutions reporting positions in Janus Henderson Group. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 5.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0RPW is 0.26%, an increase of 24.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.55% to 168,073K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trian Fund Management holds 31,868K shares representing 20.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silchester International Investors LLP holds 10,418K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,833K shares , representing a decrease of 13.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0RPW by 33.26% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 8,282K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,552K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,831K shares , representing a decrease of 16.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0RPW by 15.00% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,969K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,159K shares , representing an increase of 30.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0RPW by 59.45% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.