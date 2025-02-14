UBS Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies (LSE:0JCK)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Interpublic Group of Companies (LSE:0JCK) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.23% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Interpublic Group of Companies is 34.58 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 29.19 GBX to a high of 40.00 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 29.23% from its latest reported closing price of 26.76 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Interpublic Group of Companies is 11,147MM, an increase of 21.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,393 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interpublic Group of Companies. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 2.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JCK is 0.17%, an increase of 3.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 441,032K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 21,383K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,087K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JCK by 73.98% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 14,435K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,779K shares , representing a decrease of 9.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JCK by 24.66% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 13,210K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,517K shares , representing an increase of 58.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JCK by 113.26% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 12,976K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,484K shares , representing an increase of 11.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JCK by 7.54% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 12,939K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,427K shares , representing an increase of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JCK by 29.17% over the last quarter.

