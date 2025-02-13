UBS Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.60% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Interpublic Group of Companies is $34.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $40.14. The average price target represents an increase of 29.60% from its latest reported closing price of $26.78 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Interpublic Group of Companies is 10,300MM, an increase of 12.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,388 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interpublic Group of Companies. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 2.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPG is 0.18%, an increase of 0.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.61% to 455,159K shares. The put/call ratio of IPG is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 21,383K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,087K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 73.98% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 14,435K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,779K shares , representing a decrease of 9.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 24.66% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 12,939K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,427K shares , representing an increase of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 29.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,925K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,846K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 2.81% over the last quarter.

XLC - The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 11,912K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,573K shares , representing an increase of 11.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 23.75% over the last quarter.

Interpublic Group Of Cos. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.