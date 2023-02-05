UBS Upgrades International Paper (IP)

On February 3, 2023, UBS upgraded their outlook for International Paper from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.71% Downside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for International Paper is $32.79. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.71% from its latest reported closing price of $41.36.

The projected annual revenue for International Paper is $21,306MM, an increase of 0.69%. The projected annual EPS is $3.25, a decrease of 21.59%.

International Paper Declares $0.46 Dividend

International Paper said on January 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.85 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

At the current share price of $41.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.47%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.43%, the lowest has been 3.14%, and the highest has been 7.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.82 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.10%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 27,117,922 shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,831,421 shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IP by 57.33% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 14,568,386 shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,199,150 shares, representing an increase of 16.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IP by 91.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,772,959 shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,917,749 shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IP by 22.05% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,757,908 shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,962,608 shares, representing a decrease of 63.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IP by 51.34% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,351,153 shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,532,817 shares, representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IP by 22.45% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1529 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Paper. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 2.55%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IP is 0.1902%, a decrease of 14.8084%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.23% to 334,617K shares.

International Paper Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

International Paper is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. It produces corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. The company is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ approximately 48,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2020 were $21 billion.

