UBS Upgrades Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Healthcare Services Group (NasdaqGS:HCSG) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.80% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Healthcare Services Group is $13.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 13.80% from its latest reported closing price of $12.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Healthcare Services Group is 1,733MM, a decrease of 0.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthcare Services Group. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCSG is 0.12%, an increase of 7.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.00% to 111,514K shares. The put/call ratio of HCSG is 1.76, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wealthfront Advisers holds 14,310K shares representing 19.47% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,790K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,680K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 4.71% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 4,669K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,449K shares , representing an increase of 4.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 11.36% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 4,095K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,133K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 3.79% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,676K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,083K shares , representing a decrease of 15.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 11.63% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. is the largest national provider of professional housekeeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. Headquartered in Bensalem, PA with strategically-located regional and district operations around the country, Healthcare Services Group provides housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients within the healthcare market.

