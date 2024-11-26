UBS Upgrades Hanesbrands (LSE:0J2X)

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for Hanesbrands (LSE:0J2X) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.42% Downside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Hanesbrands is 6.64 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 GBX to a high of 9.47 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.42% from its latest reported closing price of 8.68 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hanesbrands is 6,332MM, an increase of 15.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 653 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hanesbrands. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J2X is 0.09%, an increase of 16.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.62% to 429,982K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 53,993K shares representing 15.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,910K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J2X by 38.49% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 35,036K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,662K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J2X by 24.29% over the last quarter.

Loews holds 30,000K shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,198K shares , representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J2X by 43.38% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 25,794K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,335K shares , representing a decrease of 36.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J2X by 1.51% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 22,733K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,727K shares , representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J2X by 15.42% over the last quarter.

