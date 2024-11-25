UBS upgrades Hanesbrands to Buy, calls it a ‘turnaround stock’

UBS upgraded Hanesbrands (HBI) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $11, up from $9. The firm said that Hanesbrands is a “turnaround stock,” and believes a positive inflection in its business fundamentals is about to happen. This turnaround should drive a roughly 24% EPS CAGR post the current fiscal year, and UBS anticipates this type of growth leads to upward EPS revisions, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HBI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.