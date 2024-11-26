UBS Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt () (PAC)

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:PAC) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.20% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt () is $191.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $186.83 to a high of $198.65. The average price target represents an increase of 3.20% from its latest reported closing price of $185.25 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt () is 29,420MM, an increase of 16.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAC is 0.22%, an increase of 6.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.34% to 7,507K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 1,463K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,299K shares , representing an increase of 11.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAC by 16.68% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 865K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 535K shares , representing an increase of 38.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAC by 13.24% over the last quarter.

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 686K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 647K shares , representing an increase of 5.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAC by 0.15% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 640K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares , representing an increase of 24.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAC by 49.10% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 519K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 532K shares , representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAC by 3.44% over the last quarter.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico SAB de CV Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., known as GAP, is a Mexican airport operator headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

