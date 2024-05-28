UBS Upgrades Globant (GLOB)

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.30% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Globant is 226.92. The forecasts range from a low of 176.75 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents an increase of 36.30% from its latest reported closing price of 166.49.

The projected annual revenue for Globant is 2,733MM, an increase of 24.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 818 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globant. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 5.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLOB is 0.48%, an increase of 12.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.58% to 48,850K shares. The put/call ratio of GLOB is 1.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,726K shares representing 8.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,952K shares , representing a decrease of 6.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 63.73% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,337K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,124K shares , representing an increase of 6.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 13.96% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,368K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,700K shares , representing a decrease of 56.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 27.40% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,307K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,301K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 91.66% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 1,349K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,388K shares , representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 19.51% over the last quarter.

Globant Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Globant is a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. It's the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

