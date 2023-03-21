UBS Upgrades Glencore (GLCNF)

On March 20, 2023, UBS upgraded their outlook for Glencore (OTC:GLCNF) from to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.25% Upside

As of March 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Glencore is $7.74. The forecasts range from a low of $6.57 to a high of $9.14. The average price target represents an increase of 17.25% from its latest reported closing price of $6.60.

The projected annual revenue for Glencore is $274,727MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 546 funds or institutions reporting positions in Glencore. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLCNF is 0.78%, an increase of 12.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.88% to 2,247,398K shares.

