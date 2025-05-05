UBS Upgrades GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC)

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for GE HealthCare Technologies (NasdaqGS:GEHC) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.35% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for GE HealthCare Technologies is $99.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 43.35% from its latest reported closing price of $69.37 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for GE HealthCare Technologies is 21,986MM, an increase of 11.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,158 funds or institutions reporting positions in GE HealthCare Technologies. This is an increase of 90 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEHC is 0.21%, an increase of 21.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.33% to 509,765K shares. The put/call ratio of GEHC is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 60,832K shares representing 13.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,224K shares , representing an increase of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEHC by 13.90% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 24,167K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,680K shares , representing an increase of 10.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEHC by 7.53% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 16,676K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,664K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEHC by 14.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,315K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,758K shares , representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEHC by 14.58% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 13,601K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,613K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEHC by 7.64% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.