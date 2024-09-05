UBS Upgrades Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.49% Upside

As of August 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Freeport-McMoRan is $55.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.51 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 33.49% from its latest reported closing price of $41.61 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Freeport-McMoRan is 23,615MM, a decrease of 4.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,489 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freeport-McMoRan. This is an increase of 124 owner(s) or 5.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCX is 0.47%, an increase of 6.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.04% to 1,400,492K shares. The put/call ratio of FCX is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 76,344K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72,896K shares , representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 4.98% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 58,017K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,630K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 1.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,419K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,051K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 1.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,868K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,138K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 0.18% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 35,059K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,907K shares , representing an increase of 48.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 90.83% over the last quarter.

Freeport-McMoRan Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers. FCX's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru. By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at 'fcx.com.'

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.