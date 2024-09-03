UBS Upgrades Forge Global Holdings (FRGE)

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for Forge Global Holdings (NYSE:FRGE) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 227.86% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Forge Global Holdings is $4.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 227.86% from its latest reported closing price of $1.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Forge Global Holdings is 137MM, an increase of 72.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forge Global Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRGE is 0.01%, an increase of 18.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.66% to 72,049K shares. The put/call ratio of FRGE is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ROB Exploration holds 24,230K shares representing 13.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 8,608K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors holds 5,040K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 3,945K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,085K shares , representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRGE by 82.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,123K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.