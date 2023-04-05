UBS Upgrades First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)

On April 5, 2023, UBS upgraded their outlook for First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) from Sell to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.20% Downside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Citizens BancShares is $849.25. The forecasts range from a low of $543.38 to a high of $997.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.20% from its latest reported closing price of $956.40.

The projected annual revenue for First Citizens BancShares is $4,699MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $99.19.

First Citizens BancShares Declares $0.75 Dividend

On January 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

At the current share price of $956.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.31%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JHMM - John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 8.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCNCA by 12.75% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 15K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 21.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCNCA by 10.52% over the last quarter.

Sittner & Nelson holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SG Americas Securities holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 26.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCNCA by 26.07% over the last quarter.

Forum Financial Management holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 796 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Citizens BancShares. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 4.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCNCA is 0.35%, a decrease of 17.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.83% to 10,404K shares. The put/call ratio of FCNCA is 1.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank is one of the largest family-controlled banks in the U.S., with offices in 19 states. Drawing from over a century of experience serving the needs of business customers, First Citizens focuses on developing long-term relationships and offers a comprehensive array of products and services to help small businesses manage their finances and grow. First Citizens Bank is a major subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares Inc., which has over $48 billion in assets.

