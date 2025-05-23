UBS Upgrades FinVolution Group - Depositary Receipt () (FINV)

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for FinVolution Group - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:FINV) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.68% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for FinVolution Group - Depositary Receipt () is $12.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.60 to a high of $13.86. The average price target represents an increase of 44.68% from its latest reported closing price of $8.41 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for FinVolution Group - Depositary Receipt () is 15,459MM, an increase of 15.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 211 funds or institutions reporting positions in FinVolution Group - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 11.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FINV is 0.44%, an increase of 50.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.84% to 82,398K shares. The put/call ratio of FINV is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 16,495K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,493K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FINV by 60.44% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 5,132K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,526K shares , representing a decrease of 7.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FINV by 28.34% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,623K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,163K shares , representing an increase of 12.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINV by 60.99% over the last quarter.

Man Group holds 2,792K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,617K shares , representing an increase of 6.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINV by 8.74% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2,516K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,217K shares , representing an increase of 11.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FINV by 63.13% over the last quarter.

FinVolution Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform in Chinaconnecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China'sonline consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had over 116.1 million cumulative registered users.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.