UBS Upgrades FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.10% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for FactSet Research Systems is $434.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $358.55 to a high of $525.00. The average price target represents an increase of 50.10% from its latest reported closing price of $289.15 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for FactSet Research Systems is 2,573MM, an increase of 10.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.29, an increase of 5.98% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,545 funds or institutions reporting positions in FactSet Research Systems. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 1.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDS is 0.19%, an increase of 9.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.30% to 42,955K shares. The put/call ratio of FDS is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 2,232K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,248K shares , representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 9.85% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 1,508K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,484K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 52.95% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,373K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,387K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 70.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,217K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,205K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 11.37% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 1,193K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,192K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 16.97% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.