UBS Upgrades Evergy (BIT:1EVRG)

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Evergy (BIT:1EVRG) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 1,523 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evergy. This is an increase of 94 owner(s) or 6.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1EVRG is 0.30%, an increase of 2.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 237,234K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,877K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,933K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EVRG by 2.98% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,772K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,334K shares , representing an increase of 6.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EVRG by 90.82% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,222K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,024K shares , representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EVRG by 3.00% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,661K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,533K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EVRG by 82.14% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,637K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,504K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EVRG by 48.74% over the last quarter.

