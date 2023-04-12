UBS Upgrades Evercore Partners (EVR)

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, UBS upgraded their outlook for Evercore Partners (NYSE:EVR) from Sell to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.04% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evercore Partners is $130.56. The forecasts range from a low of $103.02 to a high of $149.10. The average price target represents an increase of 12.04% from its latest reported closing price of $116.53.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Evercore Partners is $2,580MM, a decrease of 6.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WEIZX - Weiss Alternative Balanced Risk Fund Investor Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning -1K shares, representing an increase of 133.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 395.46% over the last quarter.

SA FUNDS INVESTMENT TRUST - SA U.S. Small Company Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BBMC - JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 7.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 12.17% over the last quarter.

TILT - FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 16.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 0.89% over the last quarter.

IUS - Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 22.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 13.24% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 834 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evercore Partners. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 4.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVR is 0.29%, an increase of 42.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.89% to 38,958K shares. The put/call ratio of EVR is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

Evercore Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evercore Partners Inc. is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. The company is dedicated to helping its clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

See all Evercore Partners regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.