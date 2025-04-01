UBS Upgrades ESAB (ESAB)

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.47% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for ESAB is $137.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.47% from its latest reported closing price of $120.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ESAB is 2,794MM, an increase of 1.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 756 funds or institutions reporting positions in ESAB. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESAB is 0.28%, an increase of 3.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.42% to 73,673K shares. The put/call ratio of ESAB is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,898K shares representing 14.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,179K shares , representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 11.88% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,538K shares representing 12.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,313K shares , representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 16.45% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 3,046K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,049K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 21.06% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,943K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,084K shares , representing a decrease of 4.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 11.54% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,203K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,900K shares , representing an increase of 13.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 28.15% over the last quarter.

