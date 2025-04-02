UBS Upgrades Equitable Holdings, Inc. - Preferred Stock (EQH.PRC)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Equitable Holdings, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:EQH.PRC) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equitable Holdings, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQH.PRC is 0.27%, an increase of 5.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.52% to 4,233K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,142K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 599K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 770K shares , representing a decrease of 28.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH.PRC by 32.59% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 538K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 499K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 496K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH.PRC by 2.86% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 253K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares , representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQH.PRC by 3.48% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.