UBS Upgrades Equitable Holdings (EQH)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.43% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Equitable Holdings is $65.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 18.43% from its latest reported closing price of $54.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Equitable Holdings is 15,567MM, an increase of 22.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equitable Holdings. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 5.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQH is 0.32%, an increase of 7.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.11% to 356,053K shares. The put/call ratio of EQH is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 21,278K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,743K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 15.27% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 19,032K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,952K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 13.30% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 14,167K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,759K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,144K shares , representing a decrease of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 6.41% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,817K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,514K shares , representing an increase of 37.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 87.66% over the last quarter.

Equitable Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,000 employees and financial professionals, $809 billion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2020) and more than five million client relationships globally.

