UBS Upgrades EQT (BMV:EQT)

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for EQT (BMV:EQT) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 738 funds or institutions reporting positions in EQT. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 3.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQT is 0.30%, an increase of 23.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.85% to 286,606K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 53,342K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,153K shares , representing a decrease of 39.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 5.34% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 42,518K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,818K shares , representing a decrease of 33.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 5.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,715K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,835K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 23.23% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 16,460K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,537K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 28.14% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,152K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,558K shares , representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 23.60% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.